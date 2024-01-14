Highsmith isn't starting Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Highsmith will return to a reserve role following back-to-back starts. However, he should still see increased playing time off the bench with Kevin Love (knee) unavailable. As a reserve (seven games), Highsmith has averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 18.6 minutes per game.
