Highsmith racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to Indiana.

Even with the majority of Miami's squad healthy, Highsmith continued to receive a significant role off the bench Friday. The 25-year-old forward was active defensively and scored double-digit points for the second game in a row.