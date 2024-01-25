Highsmith had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Highsmith started for the first time since Jan. 12 against the Magic. He played 24 points in Wednesday's loss, which is the second straight game he's played 20-plus minutes after playing 12 minutes or less in the three previous contests. He could revert to the bench for Thursday's game against the Celtics if the Heat opt to start newcomer Terry Rozier.