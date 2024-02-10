Highsmith (personal) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Celtics.
Highsmith will return to action Sunday after missing Miami's previous contest due to an involvement in a car accident. Highsmith logged just three minutes in his last outing, so it's unclear what his role will be versus Boston.
