Highsmith will start for the Heat's preseason game Thursday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith came off the bench in the Heats' preseason opener against the Timberwolves and logged seven points and eight points in 19 minutes. With Caleb Martin (knee), Tyler Herro (knee), Victor Oladipo (rest) and Gabe Vincent (knee) all unavailable Thursday, Highsmith will get the start for Miami.
