Highsmith closed with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and four steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 loss to the Bulls.

Highsmith made his second start of the season due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (illness), and there's no question he made his presence felt on both ends of the court. That said, he doesn't score in double digits often and regularly plays a minimal role off the bench, so he shouldn't have a lot of upside going forward unless he finds a way to stay in the starting lineup on a regular basis.