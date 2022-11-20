Highsmith will move back to the bench for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

The Heat are slightly less shorthanded than they were Friday at Washington, when Highsmith made his first start of the season. In a whopping 42 minutes of action, Highsmith posted 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals. While that made him a temporary DFS darling, Highsmith is not a regular rotation player when Miami is at full strength. Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jovic will start up front Sunday night.