Highsmith will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Pelicans.

Besides the opener, Highsmith had started every preseason game up to this point. However, with Caleb Martin (knee) returning to the lineup, Highsmith will move back to a reserve role against New Orleans on Wednesday. The forward could see a slightly bigger role this season after averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest in 2021-22, but he probably won't be relevant for fantasy purposes.