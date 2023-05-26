Highsmith ended Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes.

Highsmith logged 36 minutes in the loss, sliding up in the rotation after Gabe Vincent was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Despite the loss, Highsmith provided the Heat with nice production off the bench, contributing on both ends of the floor. Should Vincent be ruled out for Game 6, expect to once again see Highsmith playing with more purpose as the Heat look to finish off the Celtics at home.