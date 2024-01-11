Highsmith finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

Highsmith returned to a starting role and looked impressive, putting up solid contributions on both ends of the court and reaching a season-best mark in scoring. Highsmith has scored in double digits six times this season, and while his fantasy upside is inconsistent, he will experience an uptick if he's able to remain in a starting role going forward.