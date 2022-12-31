Highsmith will join the first unit for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith will receive the starting nod in place of Caleb Martin (quadriceps). In two starts this season, Highsmith has averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 41.5 minutes per game.
