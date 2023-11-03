Highsmith will start Friday's game against the Wizards.

Jaime Jaquez had been starting previously for the Heat in place of Kevin Love (shoulder). However, even though Love is available to play Friday, the veteran will come off the bench with Haywood Highsmith drawing the start. Highsmith has played well to begin the season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.