Highsmith (Achilles) is available and starting in Monday's game against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 28-year-old will receive the starting nod at power forward due to Bam Adebayo (back) being sidelined. Highsmith has averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 25.8 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.