Highsmith will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith was downgraded to questionable midday with a foot injury, but he'll play and start Wednesday's tilt. In 17 starts this season, Highsmith is averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

