Highsmith (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to back spasms. His next chance to suit up will be in a rematch against the Bulls on Saturday, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Caleb Martin, Orlando Robinson and Kevin Love should continue to see increased run Thursday.