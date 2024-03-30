Highsmith produced 20 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 142-82 win over the Trail Blazers.

It's the best scoring performance of the season for Highsmith, but the 27-year-old forward has been seeing big minutes off the wing for the Heat of late. He's played at least 22 minutes in five of the last six games, starting one of them, and over the last three he has averaged 27.7 minutes, 17.7 points, 5.7 boards, 4.0 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting an absurd 76.9 percent from the floor and 92.3 percent (12-for-13) from long distance.