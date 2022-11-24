Highsmith recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 victory over Washington.

Highsmith didn't have the greatest shooting night, but he made up for it by securing eight rebounds for his squad in the win. He's been one of a few bench players who have seen a notable uptick in playing time over the last week or so due to Miami's injured frontcourt. He's averaging 7.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal over his last four matchups (32.3 minutes).