Highsmith produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-110 victory over the Kings.

Highsmith scored all 15 of his points in the first half, which was a factor in Miami nearly squandering a 20-point lead in the second half, but the Heat ultimately prevailed. Highsmith is posting career highs of 38.1 percent efficiency on 3.0 threes per game this season, and his contributions Monday were critical with Jimmy Butler serving a one-game suspension and Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier sidelined by knee injuries.