Highsmith (knee) has been upgraded to probably for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Highsmith will likely make his season debut after missing the first four contests due to a sprained MCL he suffered during training camp. Last season, the undrafted wing posted 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes across 54 appearances (11 starts) -- all career-high marks.