Highsmith underwent surgery Friday to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee which he suffered while training in Baltimore, the Heat announced.

The Heat added that Highsmith will begin rehab immediately. Highsmith has a 8-to-10 week timetable, making him questionable for Opening Night. In 24.6 minutes across 74 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.