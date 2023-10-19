Highsmith will miss the start of the regular season after being diagnosed with a left MCL sprain, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Highsmith had already been ruled out for the preseason finale against the Rockets on Friday, but it seems the injury is more severe than originally expected. He averaged 9.3 points per game in four preseason contests.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Won't suit up in preseason finale•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Efficient despite loss•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Solid in increased role•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Probable Friday•