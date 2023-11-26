Highsmith will not return to Saturday's game against the Nets due to a lower back contusion. He finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 15 minutes.

Highsmith took a hard fall under the basket and was in a lot of pain. The Heat were already missing a lot of players Saturday, so Nikola Jovic and Cole Swider picked up some minutes with the second unit. Miami's next game is Tuesday against the Bucks, and Highsmith should be considered questionable.