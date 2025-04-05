Highsmith (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith continues to deal with an Achilles issue, but it won't keep him off the floor Saturday against Milwaukee. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field.