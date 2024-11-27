Highsmith (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Highsmith will be available and should see his regular dose of minutes. He's started in Miami's last seven games, averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 assists across 25.9 minutes per contest.
