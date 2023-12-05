Highsmith did not travel with the team in advance of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith is set to miss Wednesday's game due to lingering back spasms. His back was an issue heading into Saturday's loss to Indiana, but the 26-year-old attempted to play before exiting the contest after three minutes of action. Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin will likely absorb Highsmith's role, while Kevin Love should see an uptick in usage as well, especially with Bam Adebayo (hip) also out Wednesday.