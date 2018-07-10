Heat's Ike Nwamu: Provides 18 points in win over Jazz

Nwamu finished Tuesday's 90-98 summer league win over the Jazz with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes.

Nwamu came into Tuesday's contest averaging just 8.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across two Vegas Summer League contests, so his 18-point, seven-rebound outburst was certainly a surprise. At 6-foot-5, Nwamu is a bit undersized on the wing and he's yet to field much interest from NBA teams since going undrafted in 2016, so he still seems like a long shot to earn a contract from the Heat. That said, if he continues to show double-double potential, Nwamu should at least be on the radar for summer league DFS contests.