Heat's Ike Nwamu: Provides 18 points in win over Jazz
Nwamu finished Tuesday's 90-98 summer league win over the Jazz with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes.
Nwamu came into Tuesday's contest averaging just 8.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across two Vegas Summer League contests, so his 18-point, seven-rebound outburst was certainly a surprise. At 6-foot-5, Nwamu is a bit undersized on the wing and he's yet to field much interest from NBA teams since going undrafted in 2016, so he still seems like a long shot to earn a contract from the Heat. That said, if he continues to show double-double potential, Nwamu should at least be on the radar for summer league DFS contests.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...