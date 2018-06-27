Heat's Ike Nwamu: Will play in summer league

Nwamu will join the Heat for summer league, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Nwamu, since going undrafted in 2016, has yet to appear in an NBA game. However, he's had a significant role in the G-League. Last season, he started 31 of his 47 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep.