Stevens (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Stevens has a chance to play Friday after missing the last four games due to right foot soreness. However, even if he does play in New Orleans, it's highly unlikely he'll have an impact from a fantasy perspective, averaging 2.0 minutes per contest.
