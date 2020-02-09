Coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed that Crowder will be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Crowder and fellow trade-deadline pickups Solomon Hill and Andre Iguodala are all expected to debut for the Heat after each player joined the team for practice Saturday. With starting power forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) sidelined through the All-Star break, Crowder could immediately get a look on the Heat's top unit in his first game with the club. Crowder was averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 29.4 minutes per game across 45 appearances for Memphis before getting traded.