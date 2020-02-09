Heat's Jae Crowder: Available Sunday
Coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed that Crowder will be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Crowder and fellow trade-deadline pickups Solomon Hill and Andre Iguodala are all expected to debut for the Heat after each player joined the team for practice Saturday. With starting power forward Meyers Leonard (ankle) sidelined through the All-Star break, Crowder could immediately get a look on the Heat's top unit in his first game with the club. Crowder was averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 29.4 minutes per game across 45 appearances for Memphis before getting traded.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.