Crowder posted 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-101 win at Golden State.

It's a small-sample size since it has been just two games, but Crowder has looked impressive since joining the Heat. The veteran small forward has logged over 30 minutes off the bench in both outings, racking up 39 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three assists combined. He should continue to have a sizable role off the bench even if the scoring numbers decrease a bit -- after all, he has only averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the field between Memphis and Miami this season.