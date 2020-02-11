Heat's Jae Crowder: Contributes 21 points
Crowder posted 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-101 win at Golden State.
It's a small-sample size since it has been just two games, but Crowder has looked impressive since joining the Heat. The veteran small forward has logged over 30 minutes off the bench in both outings, racking up 39 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three assists combined. He should continue to have a sizable role off the bench even if the scoring numbers decrease a bit -- after all, he has only averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the field between Memphis and Miami this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...