Heat's Jae Crowder: Dealt to Miami
Crowder has been traded to the Heat as part of the deal that also brings Andre Iguodala to Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The details of the trade have unfolded slowly after it was announced Wednesday night that the Heat had secured Iguodala's services. So far, we know Justise Winslow will be headed to Memphis, but it's unclear if the Heat will send other pieces back to Memphis. In Miami, Crowder joins a very deep roster, so he could find himself in a reduced role after averaging 29.4 minutes per game in 45 appearances for the Grizzlies.
