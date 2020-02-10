Heat's Jae Crowder: Double-doubles in Heat debut
Crowder accrued 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers.
After one game, Crowder appears to be the gem of the trade that netted the Heat Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill. It was the veteran forward's sixth double-double of the season and first since Dec. 21. While Crowder's unlikely to put up the same type of stat line frequently, he certainly seems pegged to play an important role down the stretch and could improve upon his season-long averages of 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.