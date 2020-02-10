Crowder accrued 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

After one game, Crowder appears to be the gem of the trade that netted the Heat Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill. It was the veteran forward's sixth double-double of the season and first since Dec. 21. While Crowder's unlikely to put up the same type of stat line frequently, he certainly seems pegged to play an important role down the stretch and could improve upon his season-long averages of 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.