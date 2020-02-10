Crowder accrued 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's only one game, but Crowder thus far appears to be the gem of the deadline deal that also netted the Heat two other veterans in Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill. Crowder teased with these sorts of big lines during his time with the Grizzlies, but consistency has been a major issue for him this season. Over his last 10 games with the Grizzlies prior to being dealt, Crowder averaged just 7.5 points, 6.3 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 24.8 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.