Crowder will draw the start at power forward in Saturday's bubble opener versus the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Crowder will replace Meyers Leonard in the starting unit. It is unclear if the Heat plan on continuing with this starting group going forward or if the decision was simply matchup based. The Marquette product has averaged 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 28.7 minutes in 13 games with the Heat following his trade from Memphis.