Heat's Jae Crowder: Exits with head injury
Crowder will not return to Friday's game against the Pelicans after suffering a blow to the head, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Crowder suffered the injury after just 11 minutes of action. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.
