Crowder (ankle) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat have listed Crowder as questionable before each of the last three games, but as has been the case throughout the series, he'll continue to play through a sprained left ankle. In Game 4, Crowder finished with a playoffs-high 18 points on six made three-pointers. Through four games, he's connected on 18 three-pointers.