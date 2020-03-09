Heat's Jae Crowder: Expects to return Wednesday
Crowder (concussion) expects to return for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Although the team has yet to provide an official update to Crowder's status, it's certainly a good sign that the veteran guard expects to play against the Hornets. his chances will be bolstered if he's able to practice in full at some point prior to Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...