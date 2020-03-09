Play

Crowder (concussion) expects to return for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Although the team has yet to provide an official update to Crowder's status, it's certainly a good sign that the veteran guard expects to play against the Hornets. his chances will be bolstered if he's able to practice in full at some point prior to Wednesday's contest.

