Heat's Jae Crowder: Five steals in win
Crowder finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five steals, four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Saturday's tilt with Cleveland.
Crowder increasingly looks like the gem of the recent trade oriented around Andre Iguodala. The veteran forward's been electric in his five games in Miami and has totaled 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.4 assists in 28.2 minutes. While his 55.6 percent conversion rate from the field and 54.8 mark from three are bound to regress, Crowder appears to be reinvigorated in the sunshine of Miami.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.