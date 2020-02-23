Crowder finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five steals, four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Saturday's tilt with Cleveland.

Crowder increasingly looks like the gem of the recent trade oriented around Andre Iguodala. The veteran forward's been electric in his five games in Miami and has totaled 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.4 assists in 28.2 minutes. While his 55.6 percent conversion rate from the field and 54.8 mark from three are bound to regress, Crowder appears to be reinvigorated in the sunshine of Miami.