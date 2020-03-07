Heat's Jae Crowder: In concussion protocol
Crowder is in the concussion protocol after leaving Friday's game against the Pelicans following a blow to the head, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Crowder was struck by Zion Williamson's elbow while he defended the rookie in the post. He's reportedly feeling better Saturday, though it's not clear whether or not he'll play Sunday in Washington.
