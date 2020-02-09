Heat's Jae Crowder: May debut Sunday
Crowder (not injury related) is expected to be available Sunday but it's not clear if he will play, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Coach Erik Spoelstra is still working on the Heat's new rotation, so it's possible Crowder will be a DNP in the meantime. More information could arrive following the Heat's morning shootaround or pregame activities.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.