Crowder (ankle) contributed 11 points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 win against the Pacers.

Crowder has been on the injury report of late with ankle and knee injuries, but they haven't kept him from suiting up through three playoff games. He has scored in double figures while grabbing eight boards in consecutive contests, and Crowder will look to help his Heat close out the Pacers during Monday's Game 4.