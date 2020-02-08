Heat's Jae Crowder: Not ready for debut
Crowder (not injury related) will not play in Friday's game against the Kings, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Crowder was not expected to be ready for his debut with the team Friday and this is just confirmation. His next chance to suit up with his new team will come Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
