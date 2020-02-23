Crowder will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Crowder made his debut in Miami's starting five Thursday but will return to a bench role for Saturday's contest. So far in four games with the Heat he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.5 minutes.