Coach Erik Spoelstra said Crowder was "doing fine" after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Thunder with a knee injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The team will see how 30-year-old feels Thursday, but early indications are good as X-rays came back negative. Crowder suffered the injury when he knocked knees with Luguentz Dort during the first half, and he finished with three points (1-4 3Pt) in eight minutes. The Heat are likely to remain cautious cautious with the veteran forward for the final seeding game against the Pacers on Friday.