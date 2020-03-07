Heat's Jae Crowder: Out Sunday vs. Wizards
Crowder (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Crowder began concussion protocol Saturday, so it's not surprising that he'll sit out Sunday's action. In Crowder's place, Derrick Jones, Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala are all candidates to see extra time on the court.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.