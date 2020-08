Crowder (knee) participated in Saturday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Crowder sat out of Friday's regular season finale due to a sore knee. His presence at Saturday's practice indicates he is on track for Tuesday's playoff opener against the Pacers. He has averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 25.7 minutes since the NBA's restart.