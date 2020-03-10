Heat's Jae Crowder: Probable for Wednesday
Crowder is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Crowder went through concussion protocol after receiving a blow to the head Friday against the Pelicans. The 29-year-old previously missed Sunday's game at Washington but is expected to return to his regular bench role on Wednesday.
