Crowder is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Pacers due to a sprained left ankle, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Crowder played 25 minutes in Game 1, posting eight points and five rebounds, but he's emerged with a sprained ankle that could cost him Game 2. If he ends up sidelined, more minutes could be in store for Andre Iguodala and Derrick Jones.