Heat's Jae Crowder: Scores 14 in 23 minutes as starter
Crowder put up 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.
Unbelievably, Crowder produced first-round value through his first three games with the Heat prior to the All-Star break, putting up 18.0 points, 7.3 boards, 4.0 triples and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 58.6 percent from the field, and 88.9 percent from the line in that time span. While those numbers seem largely unsustainable, Crowder is worth considering in all fantasy leagues for the chance that he's earned himself a significant role in Miami.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...