Crowder put up 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.

Unbelievably, Crowder produced first-round value through his first three games with the Heat prior to the All-Star break, putting up 18.0 points, 7.3 boards, 4.0 triples and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 58.6 percent from the field, and 88.9 percent from the line in that time span. While those numbers seem largely unsustainable, Crowder is worth considering in all fantasy leagues for the chance that he's earned himself a significant role in Miami.