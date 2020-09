Crowder finished with 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six boards, one assist, one block, and one steal in 32 minutes of a 103-94 win against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Crowder once again exclusively took aim from deep, and came through for his fourth consecutive game scoring in double-figures. Crowder averaged four more 3-point attempts per game against Milwaukee than he did in the opening round against Indiana, and his numbers will likely drop back down in the Eastern Conference Finals.